Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of census errors

FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban...
FILE - The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco, April 26, 2023. Some U.S. urban areas gained population. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco. According to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, it's because the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the estimates of population in urban areas that were released in December 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press and MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some of the most high-profile urban areas in the U.S. gained population on Tuesday. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Rather, the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the population and housing counts of urban areas that were officially released in December, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday.

The Atlanta urban area had its population adjusted to 5.1 million residents from 4.9 million residents. An additional 100,853 residents living in more than 37,000 homes had been mistakenly assigned to the Gainesville, Georgia, urban area.

The population of the New Orleans urban area grew to 963,212 residents from 914,531. The additional 48,681 residents had been mistakenly assigned to the Laplace-Lutcher-Gramercy, Louisiana, urban area, which was supposed to be deleted following a merger with the New Orleans urban area.

The San Francisco-Oakland urban area’s population was corrected to 3.5 million residents from 3.2 million. The addition of nearly a quarter million residents, as well as more than 100,000 homes, came from the San Rafael-Novato, California, urban area, which had been counted separately by accident when it actually should have been deleted and merged with the San Francisco-Oakland urban area.

After every once-a-decade census, the Census Bureau publishes a list of urban areas and their population and housing counts. The most recent one was released in December.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable

Latest News

Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
Vehicles are submerged in flood water on Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday.
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
A good Samaritan pulls a man from a burning SUV after it crashed into a consignment shop.
Man pulls driver out of burning SUV