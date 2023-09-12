Aging & Style: Positive signs for flu season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Vaccines for the upcoming flu season are showing promise in fighting the virus.

When looking at this year’s data from five South American countries, vaccines cut flu-related hospitalizations by more than half.

The CDC says the vaccines could provide similar protection in the U.S.

However, there’s no guarantee that what happens in the Southern Hemisphere will happen the same way in the United States.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.