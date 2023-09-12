Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Positive signs for flu season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Vaccines for the upcoming flu season are showing promise in fighting the virus.

When looking at this year’s data from five South American countries, vaccines cut flu-related hospitalizations by more than half.

The CDC says the vaccines could provide similar protection in the U.S.

However, there’s no guarantee that what happens in the Southern Hemisphere will happen the same way in the United States.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

