1 shot by deputy, critically injured following vehicle chase near Andover

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and Sedgwick county line Tuesday afternoon.
One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and Sedgwick county line Tuesday afternoon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The KBI has taken over an investigation after a deputy shot a suspect following a chase that ended at 159th Street East and Kellogg, on the county line between Butler and Sedgwick counties.

We know a Butler County deputy was chasing a suspect and after the vehicle chase ended, that suspect ran on foot near North Kellogg at Willowbrook. From there, we know shots were fired and the suspect was hit and taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

We’ve learned the suspect ran from Butler into Sedgwick County in the Willowbrook neighborhood.

The KBI is leading the investigation with the Butler County and Sedgwick County sheriff’s offices.

One person is in critical condition following a chase with shots fired near Andover.

Butler County dispatchers confirm the incident ended at 159th and Kellogg along the county line between Butler and Sedgwick counties.

Dispatchers don’t have details about who fired the shots or who the victim is.

12 News has a crew on the scene gathering more details about what happened.

