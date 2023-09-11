Your guide to Kansas City’s 2023 fall festivals, orchards, patches and more
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a blazing hot summer, fall couldn’t get here any sooner. Pumpkin patches, changing leaves, apple cider, donuts, cozy blankets, fall attire and family holidays– we’ll take it all. Here’s a list of KC’s upcoming fall festivals where you can find all kinds of family-friendly events, adult-only events, carnivals, attractions and more.
Events marked with ($) charge admissions costs. See event websites for more information about ticketing.
|Event
|Location
|Date(s)
|Time(s)
|Kansas City Renaissance Festival ($)
|Bonner Springs
|September 2- October 15
|Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Alldredge Orchards ($)
|Platte City
|September 2- October 31
|Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Raymore Festival in the Park
|Raymore Memorial Park
|September 14- 16
|Thurs/Fri: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
|Terra Luna by Quixotic ($)
|Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
|September 14- 16
September 21- 23
|Thurs-Sat: 7 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
|Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival
|Downtown Blue Springs
|September 15- 17
|Fri: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Friends of Shawnee Town Craft & Fall Festival ($)
|Shawnee Town 1929
|September 16
|Sat: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Waldo Fall Festival
|Wornall & Gregory
|September 16
|Sat: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
|The Great Pumpkin Fest ($)
|Worlds of Fun
|September 16- October 29
|See event website for specific times
|Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch ($)
|Liberty
|September 16- October 30
|Thurs-Sat: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sun-Mon: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Liberty Fall Festival
|Historic Liberty Square
|September 22- 24
|Fri: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
|Plaza Art Fair
|Country Club Plaza
|September 22- 24
|Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|KC Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival ($)
|Shoal Creek Living History Museum
|September 23
|Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
|Butterfly Festival
|Gieringers Family Orchard & Berry Farm
|September 23- 24
|Sat/Sun: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Nieman Fall Festival
|Shawnee Family Tree Nursery
|September 23- 24
|Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest ($)
|Louisburg
|September 23- 24
September 30- October 1
|Sat/Sun: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Johnson Farms U-Pick (S)
|Belton
|September 23- October 31
|Every Day: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|KC Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival ($)
|Olathe
|September 24
|Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|American Royal World Series of Barbeque ($)
|Kansas City Speedway
|September 29- 30
|Sat/Sun: 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.
|Overland Park Fall Festival
|Downtown Overland Park
|September 29- 30
|Fri: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Gladstone Gladfest
|Downtown Gladstone, Linden Square
|September 29 - October 1
|Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
|Faulkner’s Ranch Pumpkin Season ($)
|Kansas City
|September 29- October 29
|Tues-Thurs: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Fri- Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Fall Festival Maker’s Fair & Vintage Market
|Downtown Bonner Springs
|September 30
|Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
|Kansas City Oktoberfest ($)
|Crown Center
|October 6- 7
|Fri: 5 p.m.- 11 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
|Lee’s Summit Harvest Fest at the Market
|Downtown LS Farmer’s Market
|October 7
|Sat: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
|Missouri Town Fall Festival ($)
|Lee’s Summit
|October 7- 8
|Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Weston Applefest
|Weston
|October 7- 8
|Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sun: 11: a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Cornucopia
|Power and Light District
|October 13- 15
|Fri: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
|Success on the Spectrum Autism Festival
|Lee’s Summit
|October 14
|Sat: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Did we miss any? Let us know!
