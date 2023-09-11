Your guide to Kansas City’s 2023 fall festivals, orchards, patches and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a blazing hot summer, fall couldn’t get here any sooner. Pumpkin patches, changing leaves, apple cider, donuts, cozy blankets, fall attire and family holidays– we’ll take it all. Here’s a list of KC’s upcoming fall festivals where you can find all kinds of family-friendly events, adult-only events, carnivals, attractions and more.

Events marked with ($) charge admissions costs. See event websites for more information about ticketing.

Event Location Date(s) Time(s) Kansas City Renaissance Festival ($) Bonner Springs September 2- October 15 Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Alldredge Orchards ($) Platte City September 2- October 31 Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Raymore Festival in the Park Raymore Memorial Park September 14- 16 Thurs/Fri: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Terra Luna by Quixotic ($) Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens September 14- 16

September 21- 23 Thurs-Sat: 7 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival Downtown Blue Springs September 15- 17 Fri: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friends of Shawnee Town Craft & Fall Festival ($) Shawnee Town 1929 September 16 Sat: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Waldo Fall Festival Wornall & Gregory September 16 Sat: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The Great Pumpkin Fest ($) Worlds of Fun September 16- October 29 See event website for specific times Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch ($) Liberty September 16- October 30 Thurs-Sat: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sun-Mon: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Liberty Fall Festival Historic Liberty Square September 22- 24 Fri: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Plaza Art Fair Country Club Plaza September 22- 24 Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. KC Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival ($) Shoal Creek Living History Museum September 23 Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Butterfly Festival Gieringers Family Orchard & Berry Farm September 23- 24 Sat/Sun: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nieman Fall Festival Shawnee Family Tree Nursery September 23- 24 Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest ($) Louisburg September 23- 24

September 30- October 1 Sat/Sun: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Johnson Farms U-Pick (S) Belton September 23- October 31 Every Day: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. KC Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival ($) Olathe September 24 Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. American Royal World Series of Barbeque ($) Kansas City Speedway September 29- 30 Sat/Sun: 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. Overland Park Fall Festival Downtown Overland Park September 29- 30 Fri: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Gladstone Gladfest Downtown Gladstone, Linden Square September 29 - October 1 Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Faulkner’s Ranch Pumpkin Season ($) Kansas City September 29- October 29 Tues-Thurs: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Fri- Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Fall Festival Maker’s Fair & Vintage Market Downtown Bonner Springs September 30 Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Kansas City Oktoberfest ($) Crown Center October 6- 7 Fri: 5 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Lee’s Summit Harvest Fest at the Market Downtown LS Farmer’s Market October 7 Sat: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Missouri Town Fall Festival ($) Lee’s Summit October 7- 8 Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Weston Applefest Weston October 7- 8 Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sun: 11: a.m.- 5 p.m. Cornucopia Power and Light District October 13- 15 Fri: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Success on the Spectrum Autism Festival Lee’s Summit October 14 Sat: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Did we miss any? Let us know!

