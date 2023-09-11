Aging & Style
Your guide to Kansas City’s 2023 fall festivals, orchards, patches and more

Here’s a list of KC’s upcoming fall festivals where you can find all kinds of family-friendly...
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a blazing hot summer, fall couldn’t get here any sooner. Pumpkin patches, changing leaves, apple cider, donuts, cozy blankets, fall attire and family holidays– we’ll take it all. Here’s a list of KC’s upcoming fall festivals where you can find all kinds of family-friendly events, adult-only events, carnivals, attractions and more.

Events marked with ($) charge admissions costs. See event websites for more information about ticketing.

EventLocationDate(s)Time(s)
Kansas City Renaissance Festival ($)Bonner SpringsSeptember 2- October 15Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Alldredge Orchards ($)Platte CitySeptember 2- October 31Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Raymore Festival in the ParkRaymore Memorial ParkSeptember 14- 16Thurs/Fri: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Terra Luna by Quixotic ($)Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical GardensSeptember 14- 16
September 21- 23		Thurs-Sat: 7 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Blue Springs Fall Fun FestivalDowntown Blue SpringsSeptember 15- 17Fri: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Friends of Shawnee Town Craft & Fall Festival ($)Shawnee Town 1929September 16Sat: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Waldo Fall FestivalWornall & GregorySeptember 16Sat: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
The Great Pumpkin Fest ($)Worlds of FunSeptember 16- October 29See event website for specific times
Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch ($)LibertySeptember 16- October 30Thurs-Sat: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sun-Mon: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Liberty Fall FestivalHistoric Liberty SquareSeptember 22- 24Fri: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Plaza Art FairCountry Club PlazaSeptember 22- 24Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
KC Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival ($)Shoal Creek Living History MuseumSeptember 23Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Butterfly FestivalGieringers Family Orchard & Berry FarmSeptember 23- 24Sat/Sun: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Nieman Fall FestivalShawnee Family Tree NurserySeptember 23- 24Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest ($)LouisburgSeptember 23- 24
September 30- October 1		Sat/Sun: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Johnson Farms U-Pick (S)BeltonSeptember 23- October 31Every Day: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
KC Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival ($)OlatheSeptember 24Sun: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
American Royal World Series of Barbeque ($)Kansas City SpeedwaySeptember 29- 30Sat/Sun: 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Overland Park Fall FestivalDowntown Overland ParkSeptember 29- 30Fri: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Gladstone GladfestDowntown Gladstone, Linden SquareSeptember 29 - October 1Fri: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Faulkner’s Ranch Pumpkin Season ($)Kansas CitySeptember 29- October 29Tues-Thurs: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Fri- Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Fall Festival Maker’s Fair & Vintage MarketDowntown Bonner SpringsSeptember 30Sat: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Kansas City Oktoberfest ($)Crown CenterOctober 6- 7Fri: 5 p.m.- 11 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Lee’s Summit Harvest Fest at the MarketDowntown LS Farmer’s MarketOctober 7Sat: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Missouri Town Fall Festival ($)Lee’s SummitOctober 7- 8Sat/Sun: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Weston ApplefestWestonOctober 7- 8Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sun: 11: a.m.- 5 p.m.
CornucopiaPower and Light DistrictOctober 13- 15Fri: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Success on the Spectrum Autism FestivalLee’s SummitOctober 14Sat: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Did we miss any? Let us know!

