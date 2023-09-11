Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

To remember - to honor - to educate: Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony

Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire and Police Department honor guards conducted their annual September 11 Memorial Monday morning to commemorate victims.

The ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at 12401 Hemlock Street began at 7:30 a.m. as it showcased the memorial’s 14-foot, 2.5-ton steel beam from ground zero in New York City. The flag was also raised to half-staff.

“I think it’s extremely important to make sure that we don’t forget our history,” said OPFD Chief Alan Long. “This is both educational and serves the memory of those individuals that gave their life that day.”

Sixteen minutes later, a bell strike and wreath laying marked the time American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

Donors who helped construct the memorial, or had significant connections to 9/11, had been invited to participate in flower placements during the ceremony since the completion of the memorial in 2014. This year’s invitees represent public safety-related donors who were only invited after all of the civilian donors had participated. This year’s placements mark the end of this practice.

Moving forward all of the ceremony’s movements will be conducted by honor guard members.

“A lot of them are fire department members, our previous fire chief, our previous training chief. We kind of save them for last as we got the other members of the community recognized prior to them.”

The two-hour-long ceremony concluded with one last bell strike to remember the moment the north building collapsed.

Community members walked across the memorial to read the timeline of the morning in New York City that day and the victims’ panel listing names of those who died. They touched the weeping wall fountain that represents the survivors and witnessed the granite tiles pulled from the World Trade Center after the attacks.

“Just to have that in the community and that togetherness and that support means a lot and I appreciate everyone coming out and I hope in the years to come, they’ll continue to do that,” said Long.

Timeline of events/ceremony procedure:

  • 7:46 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 Hit the North Tower.
  • 8:03 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 175 Hit the South Tower.
  • 8:37 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 77 Hit the Pentagon.
  • 8:59 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time the World Trade Center South Tower Collapsed.
  • 9:03 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 93 Crashed in Shanksville, PA.
  • 9:29 a.m. - Bell strike to mark the time the World Trade Center North Tower Collapsed.

Memorial site:

  • A 14-foot, 2.5-ton steel beam from ground zero.
  • Four educational panels that include information from the 9/11 Commission Report tell the stories of each downed flight.
  • A victim’s panel which lists the names of those who died.
  • A weeping wall fountain that represents those who survived.
  • Granite tiles pulled from the World Trade Center after the attacks.
READ MORE: 13th Annual Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb serves as reminder of what happened
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Foundation covers mortgage for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri....
Mendon, MO area train crash involving UTV under investigation