To remember - to honor - to educate: Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire and Police Department honor guards conducted their annual September 11 Memorial Monday morning to commemorate victims.

The ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at 12401 Hemlock Street began at 7:30 a.m. as it showcased the memorial’s 14-foot, 2.5-ton steel beam from ground zero in New York City. The flag was also raised to half-staff.

“I think it’s extremely important to make sure that we don’t forget our history,” said OPFD Chief Alan Long. “This is both educational and serves the memory of those individuals that gave their life that day.”

Sixteen minutes later, a bell strike and wreath laying marked the time American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

Donors who helped construct the memorial, or had significant connections to 9/11, had been invited to participate in flower placements during the ceremony since the completion of the memorial in 2014. This year’s invitees represent public safety-related donors who were only invited after all of the civilian donors had participated. This year’s placements mark the end of this practice.

Moving forward all of the ceremony’s movements will be conducted by honor guard members.

“A lot of them are fire department members, our previous fire chief, our previous training chief. We kind of save them for last as we got the other members of the community recognized prior to them.”

The two-hour-long ceremony concluded with one last bell strike to remember the moment the north building collapsed.

Community members walked across the memorial to read the timeline of the morning in New York City that day and the victims’ panel listing names of those who died. They touched the weeping wall fountain that represents the survivors and witnessed the granite tiles pulled from the World Trade Center after the attacks.

“Just to have that in the community and that togetherness and that support means a lot and I appreciate everyone coming out and I hope in the years to come, they’ll continue to do that,” said Long.

Timeline of events/ceremony procedure:

7:46 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 Hit the North Tower.

8:03 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 175 Hit the South Tower.

8:37 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 77 Hit the Pentagon.

8:59 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time the World Trade Center South Tower Collapsed.

9:03 a.m. - Bell strike and flower placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 93 Crashed in Shanksville, PA.

9:29 a.m. - Bell strike to mark the time the World Trade Center North Tower Collapsed.

Memorial site:

A 14-foot, 2.5-ton steel beam from ground zero.

Four educational panels that include information from the 9/11 Commission Report tell the stories of each downed flight.

A victim’s panel which lists the names of those who died.

A weeping wall fountain that represents those who survived.

Granite tiles pulled from the World Trade Center after the attacks.

