Non-profit helps create COVID memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a heartwarming tribute to those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Rightfully Sewn unveiled a remarkable memorial that weaves together art and remembrance that will soon be on display in New York.

A team of 20 seamstresses started off with an idea and fabric sheets and turned it into a 400-square-foot global map. It will be the backdrop for an interactive, augmented reality art piece to remember people who lost their lives to the virus.

Rightfully Sewn said they were approached by international artist Marcos Lutyens who was commissioned by the World Health Organization to help create the COVID memorial.

With your phone, you’ll be able to look at the map and see poppies, pictures, and memorials spiraling from the surface.

The globe is also made entirely out of recycled materials and surgical fabric.

“We used surgical fabric so there’s a lot of cool things woven into it, literally, including the people that worked on it,” said Tyler Bennett, President of Rightfully Sewn, “they’re from 12 different nations, speaking 5 different languages, so its kind a part of the story and I think that’s why Marcos chose us as well.”

Bennett said the opportunity to be a part of this project was not only fulfilling but impactful to everyone who worked on it.

“I think that sewing is not only work, its art. When I am making map, I thought I was creating something special,” said Taherah Hosainzada, one of the seamstresses that worked on the project.

The memorial will be packed up and make its way to New York to the World Health Organization. Once it arrives there it will be displayed in Central Park.

After its time in New York City, it will be a traveling memorial for everyone to see.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.