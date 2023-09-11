Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nearly $10 million granted to Kansas organizations to improve lives of children

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $10 million has been granted to several Kansas organizations to improve the lives of children and families in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Sept. 11, that the Kansas Department for Children and Families has awarded its final round of Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Community Capacity Grants. About $10 million was granted to five organizations to meet essential needs, expand programs, increase training for volunteers and expand services for children and families.

“It is vital that Kansas children and their families receive essential physical and mental health services, housing, nutrition, educational and advocacy services throughout the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will ensure that children and families have access to the supports necessary for success.”

Kelly noted that the grants will be effective on Oct. 1.

“At DCF, we believe that communities bring strength through relationships and resources,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “These organizations are doing just that by offering children and families opportunities to learn and coordinate health, housing, and nutritional services available through state and local resources.”

Grant awardees include:

OrganizationProjectGrant Amount
Unite UsFunds will provide software and implementation services for 3 years to provide users with closed-loop referrals to community-based organizations to help address social care needs. $7.7 million
Community Green FarmsThe 2-year grant will be used to implement a school initiative in Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Labette, Linn, Montgomery and Wilson counties to construct a hydroponic farm classroom and provide students with more nutritious food. $1.05 million
Children’s FirstThe grant will be used to renovate and convert the Woodland United Methodist Church in Wichita to become a community center with workspace, services and special events. $600,000
Kansas CASA Association The 2-year grant will increase statewide knowledge of the organization’s mission, attract potential volunteers, staff and board members, reach those in need of services and streamline access. $375,000
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte CountiesThe 2-year grant will support an improved volunteer experience with renovations to a training space to allow for improved and expanded capacity including both in-person and virtual options. $125,000

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty appeared at a tense meeting Monday to answer...
Jackson County tax assessor answers questions regarding troubled assessment
A very tense meeting took place on Monday between legislators and the Jackson County tax...
Jackson County tax assessor answers questions regarding troubled assessment
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon