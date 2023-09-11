Musician and Chef Alex Wong bring a unique fusion of food and music to Kansas City

To celebrate the release of his newest album Permission, Musician and Chef Alex Wong joins Jillian and Shane to share about a unique upcoming event, The Permission Parties. This is a multi-sensory listening and tasting dinner series and benefit. Attendees will enjoy six Chinese-inspired dishes I’ve created that share some common emotion with each of the six tracks on the album. Alex shares what attendees can expect at the event, including live performance and delicious dishes.

