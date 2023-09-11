Aging & Style
Musician and Chef Alex Wong bring a unique fusion of food and music to Kansas City

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To celebrate the release of his newest album Permission, Musician and Chef Alex Wong joins Jillian and Shane to share about a unique upcoming event,  The Permission Parties. This is a multi-sensory listening and tasting dinner series and benefit. Attendees will enjoy six Chinese-inspired dishes I’ve created that share some common emotion with each of the six tracks on the album. Alex shares what attendees can expect at the event, including live performance and delicious dishes.

KC Hoop Girl Sirenna Beyer brings her unique workout in the studio for Jillian and Shane to...
Check out this unconventional way to get your heart rate up and burn those calories!
Your bedroom should be a cozy and relaxing oasis, but lets face it often times it becomes the...
Tidy up that bedroom and keep it on trend with these tips from Design Guru Helen Austen
