Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mendon, MO area train crash involving UTV under investigation

MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri....
MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri. No one was injured in the crash, but it happened about five miles north of where an Amtrak crash killed 4 people and injured dozens of people in 2022.(Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks just north of Mendon, Missouri.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday at Mike Road, north of Mendon, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side was stuck on the tracks when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit it.

Investigators said no one was injured in the crash, but the side-by-side and the train’s engine were damaged.

Traffic is not impacted in the area, but other trains through the area will be delayed until the train and the side-by-side are moved from the tracks.

ALSO READ: Legislators questioning Jackson Co. Assessments about errors

The latest crash happened less than five miles from the site of a deadly Amtrak crash and derailment that happened June 27, 2022. The crash killed three train passengers and a truck driver. Dozens of other people on the train were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment
9/11 Memorial Program to remember, honor and educate
To remember - to honor - to educate: Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Foundation covers mortgage for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony