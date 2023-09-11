Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction

A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One “Star Wars” fan could own a rare piece of movie history, but it’s going to cost them.

A long-lost model of an X-Wing fighter used in 1977′s “Star Wars” is up for auction.

The starting price is $400,000.

The model was used in close-ups during the final battle scene where the rebel alliance fought the empire above the Death Star.

Heritage Auctions said the model is part of a collection that belonged to the late Greg Jein, an award-nominated miniature maker.

Jein was also known for his work on “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The model will be auctioned on October 14 and 15.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United...
American Red Cross says national blood supply is "critically low"
FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment