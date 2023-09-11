Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit is suing Jackson County over the recent tax assessment.

It’s the latest development in a troubled assessment.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway and a class action lawsuit has been filed.

The legal filing argued that Jackson County failed to do its job as required by state law.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird said, “For too long the County and its officials have offered one excuse after another for their failure to correctly assess real property. People are over or underpaying. The County still won’t get it right and Lee’s Summit just can’t wait any longer.”

The filing argues increases were above what the state allows pointing to required physical inspections. It says assessment notices were mailed late. It also argues the county did not account for new construction.

It asks the courts for a judge to rule on matters of law and provide for injunctive relief. It also asks for damages.

