Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action lawsuit has been filed.(KCTV5)
By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit is suing Jackson County over the recent tax assessment.

It’s the latest development in a troubled assessment.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway and a class action lawsuit has been filed.

The legal filing argued that Jackson County failed to do its job as required by state law.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird said, “For too long the County and its officials have offered one excuse after another for their failure to correctly assess real property. People are over or underpaying. The County still won’t get it right and Lee’s Summit just can’t wait any longer.”

The filing argues increases were above what the state allows pointing to required physical inspections. It says assessment notices were mailed late. It also argues the county did not account for new construction.

It asks the courts for a judge to rule on matters of law and provide for injunctive relief. It also asks for damages.

This is a developing story and KCTV5 will continue to update this report.

ALSO READ: Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.

For more stories on the Jackson County property assessment, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

9/11 Memorial Program to remember, honor and educate
To remember - to honor - to educate: Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Foundation covers mortgage for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
Overland Park Fire and Police hold annual 9/11 Ceremony
MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri....
Mendon, MO area train crash involving UTV under investigation