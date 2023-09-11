Aging & Style
KCTV5 launches Kansas City’s first local newscast at 3:30 p.m.

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 debuts a brand-new newscast Monday, the first of its kind in Kansas City.

KCTV5 News at 3:30 p.m. will air Monday through Friday and will be anchored by long-time evening news anchors Carolyn Long and Brad Stephens. First Warn 5 meteorologists Alena Lee and Warren Sears will also be a part of the daily broadcast.

KCTV5 is the first to launch a local newscast at 3:30 p.m., giving you the first chance to get your local news, weather and sports headlines that affect you, your family, and your neighbors.

The show will directly follow another new show on KCTV5 called InvestigateTV+. This news magazine program will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray Television’s award-winning InvestigateTV team, national reporters, and a reporter based right here in Kansas City, Kristin Crowley. The show will also include consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories. InvestigateTV+ airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

KCTV5 is committed to being there for you whenever and wherever you need us. The addition of these two new programs is further proof of that promise. We hope you enjoy the shows!

