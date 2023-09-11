KCTV5 adds Investigate TV+ and an additional newscast

National Reporter for Investigate TV+ Kristin Crowley joins My KC LIVE to share insight on what to expect from the new programming. Kristin shares excitement for he programming to highlight stories originating in Kansas City and the Midwest on a national level. Kristin is located in Kansas City and is passionate about Investigate TV+ that debuts Monday September 11th at 3pm; it will be followed by the 330 local newscast on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.