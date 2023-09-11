Kansas City’s observation wheel at Pennway Point takes shape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new addition to the Kansas City skyline is beginning to look like the finished product.

Crews building the KC Wheel at Pennway Point made significant progress over the weekend. Until then people driving by on Interstate 35 noticed the central axel. By Monday morning traffic slowed in the area as drivers gawked at the new wheel.

When KC Wheel is complete it will stand 150-feet tall and carry 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas for guests to ride. KC Wheel will be open 365 days a year, rain or shine.

Developers say the wheel will provide amazing views of KC’s’ skyline, landmarks, and streets.

While KC Wheel will be the most noticeable part of the new Pennway Point development, the entertainment district near 25th Street and Summit will offer much more. Plans calls for a mini golf area called Pennway Putt, as well as a restaurant called the Wheelhouse. There are plans to build Lumi Neon Alley, which would display dozens of vintage neon signs from Kansas City. An indoor/outdoor experience called Talegate also expects to open.

ICON Experience is behind KC Wheel. The company also built Ferris wheels in St. Louis and Washington D.C.

The new entertainment district is hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers and is looking to fill around 100 positions.

To apply click here --- https://www.kcwheel.com/jobs.

Developers expect the KC Wheel to take people on their first rides before the end of the year.

