Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new adults-only entertainment option is scheduled to open on the Country Club Plaza this week.

Puttery Kansas City describes itself as an immersive mini golf experience with a modern spin on the mini golf from childhood. The business says customers will see a plush space with digital scorecards and themed cocktails on each course.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to enter Puttery. Each round costs $18 per person. Reservations are recommended, and can be made online, but walk-ins are also welcome when space is available.

Puttery is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Jack Henry Building near West 47th Street and Jefferson Street. Kansas City will be the tenth Puttery location with others located in Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Pittsburgh.

The new entertainment option is opening nearly a decade after men’s clothing store, Jack Henry, closed on the Country Club Plaza. Chiefs Fit opened in the building a year ago.

