Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week

Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas City's Country Club Plaza Sept. 14. Photo credit: Puttery(Puttery)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new adults-only entertainment option is scheduled to open on the Country Club Plaza this week.

Puttery Kansas City describes itself as an immersive mini golf experience with a modern spin on the mini golf from childhood. The business says customers will see a plush space with digital scorecards and themed cocktails on each course.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to enter Puttery. Each round costs $18 per person. Reservations are recommended, and can be made online, but walk-ins are also welcome when space is available.

Puttery is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Jack Henry Building near West 47th Street and Jefferson Street. Kansas City will be the tenth Puttery location with others located in Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Pittsburgh.

ALSO READ: Kansas CIty-area restaurant ready for Black Restaurant Week

The new entertainment option is opening nearly a decade after men’s clothing store, Jack Henry, closed on the Country Club Plaza. Chiefs Fit opened in the building a year ago.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Latest News

More than 54,000 property owners have filed for appeals to their newly assessed values in...
Assessor’s Office encourages attendance for those setting up appeal appointments
Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
FILE
Kansans who struggle to pay phone, internet bills may be eligible for 2 programs
A new life for a former K9
Clay County K-9 makes career change to avoid retirement