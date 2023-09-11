Jackson County legislators reject tax ordinance for seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, Jackson County legislators voted no to an ordinance that could have provided tax relief to seniors.

As a result, some seniors feel their livelihood is at stake. Many of them live on a fixed income and are already struggling to make ends meet, so now they’re wondering how they’ll be able to get by if taxes continue to increase.

“They will be forced from their homes. There is no question in my mind. They will be forced from their homes,” said real estate agent Stacy Johnson.

That’s what Johnson says the future could look like for Jackson County seniors now that an ordinance has been rejected. The budget committee voted against an ordinance that would provide tax relief to citizens qualifying for social security and disability benefits. Those eligible would have received a tax credit applied to their tax bills to help ease the burden.

According to legislator Sean Smith, many of those affected are seniors like Keith Spare.

“Property taxes are becoming a burdensome such, that even I’ve considered moving. I had no less than 10 neighbors sell their homes in the last couple of years because their property taxes were so high they needed to move somewhere affordable,” said Spare.

The committee put another ordinance on hold that would create a delay in the seniors tax credit benefitting the school districts in 2024, leaving seniors with an immediate increase in 2023.

If the ordinance passes, this means seniors won’t receive relief until 2024, and have until the end of the year to pay an increased tax rate. The committee is working on an amended draft of this ordinance to be finished by September 18.

