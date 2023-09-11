Aging & Style
Independence Police looking for woman missing for multiple days

44-year-old Ebony Duncan is missing and the Independence Police Department is seeking help finding her.
44-year-old Ebony Duncan is missing and the Independence Police Department is seeking help finding her.(Independence Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Ebony Duncan was last seen Wednesday evening and was reported missing on Thursday by family members when she did not show up for her shift at work on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Police said she was picked up on foot around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 19200 block of E. 37th Terrace.

She was picked up by a grey vehicle pictured in a photo shared by police.

Missing Person-The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. 44 year old Ebony Duncan was...

Posted by Independence Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Investigations Unit at 816-325-7330 or their local law enforcement agency.

