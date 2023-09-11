FORECAST: Rain tapers off Monday evening before temperatures fall for Tuesday morning

Finally, some much-needed rainfall! Temperatures fell for our Monday with rain, cloud coverage and an approaching cold front. Clouds eventually clear with the front overnight, with lows dropping into the lower to mid 50s. We are expecting plenty of sunshine on our Tuesday and Wednesday, with beautiful temperatures in the mid 70s and very low humidity. The entire week ahead features below-average temperatures and really quiet conditions.

Our model guidance is suggesting a slim shot at a shower or two this coming Saturday, but all in all, that opportunity looks pretty slim as of now. We are going to keep those 70s even into the upcoming weekend and likely near 80 early next week. No signs of any major heat returning for now. Reminder, fall officially begins in less than two weeks.

