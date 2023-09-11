Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday bringing the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will start out more widespread in northern Missouri, especially west of I-35. But rain will continue to fill in along and east of the interstate as we get further into Monday. Most of the activity will be light with a few thunderstorms trying to develop. However, severe weather is not expected at this time. Rainfall totals will range anywhere between 0.10 to 0.25″ with areas that see thunderstorms a bit higher. Look for rain to taper off late in the afternoon and evening leaving temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for much of the day. As we head through Tuesday morning any lingering clouds will eventually clear leaving a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. Morning lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50s with low to mid 70s in store by the afternoon. Quiet weather continues throughout the week with no significant changes in the next seven days.

