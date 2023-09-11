FIRST WARN FORECAST: The first taste of fall is here for the metro with showers and cooler temperatures Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front is moving through the area right now bringing isolated showers. As the day progresses the showers will become more widespread, especially into the late morning and early afternoon hours. The models are not indicating moderate rain through most of the day around and south of I70, so the kids will not need their rain jackets and umbrellas. It is still possible some areas get left out of the rain action today, especially for areas north of I-70. Amounts will stay between 0-0.25 inches; higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms develop. Temperatures will stay cool today and really for the entire week. It is truly the first taste of fall for the KC area. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Forecast High Temperatures (KCTV 5)

Tuesday, temperatures will increase to the mid-70s and stay through the remainder of the next seven days. Saturday, there is a small signal for a few showers, so a 20% chance has been introduced on the seven days.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.