Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday afternoon after a car crash near 17th street and Bennington avenue.

At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a confirmed fatal crash.

According to a release by KCPD, a black Mazda CX5 was speeding on Bennington avenue, heading southbound.

A black Toyota Camry was heading eastbound on 17th street when the Mazda failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The Mazda and Toyota collided, killing both the driver and passenger in the Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Mazda sustained critical injuries but, police confirm that the driver is in stable condition. Currently, police are still investigating if the driver was impaired or not.

The driver of the Toyota and juvenile passenger were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

