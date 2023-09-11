Aging & Style
Dogs rescued from overnight house fire
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to an overnight fire in the 4500 block of 47th Street around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

The fire started in a car parked next to the home and spread to the house.

Crews used two handlines to get the fire under control.

The people inside were able to escape safely.

KCFD secured two dogs from the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

