Deadly one car crash on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One driver is dead after losing control and hitting a tree off Ward Parkway Monday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at 58th Street and Ward Parkway.

Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat was speeding southbound on Ward Parkway when the car hit the curb just south of 58th Street and then a tree head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front-seat passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.