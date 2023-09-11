Aging & Style
Deadly one car crash on Ward Parkway
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One driver is dead after losing control and hitting a tree off Ward Parkway Monday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at 58th Street and Ward Parkway.

Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat was speeding southbound on Ward Parkway when the car hit the curb just south of 58th Street and then a tree head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front-seat passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

