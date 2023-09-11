Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chris Jones’ holdout is over. On Monday, the All-Pro defensive tackle agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp when the rest of his teammates did at the end of July, but posted photos of workouts and made cryptic messages throughout social media. He attended the Week 1 home-opener against the Detroit Lions and watched from a suite, forfeiting a more than $1 million game check. In total, he forfeited more than $3 million in fines, workout bonuses and game checks during the months-long absence from the team.

The Chiefs announced that the deal was a new one-year deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no new years were added to the contract, but that Jones received “multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season.”

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

After the Chiefs’ training camp practice on Monday, Aug. 7, head coach Andy Reid said he wasn’t sure when Jones would show up.

“I will tell you that any work he can get is important,” Reid told reporters. “It’s a fast game.”

Jones held a press conference at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City on Wednesday, Sept. 6. There, he said he wasn’t letting down his teammates and was just asking for a raise.

In June, Jones also failed to appear at Union Station for a ring unveiling ceremony for last season’s Super Bowl team.

Last season, Jones had a career-high-tying 15.5 sacks and 44 tackles. In the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones recorded his first career playoff sack and came up with a critical stop late in the fourth quarter to help set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

The 29-year-old enters his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with the 37th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In July 2020, he signed his previous deal, a four-year, $80 million extension, which featured $60 million in guarantees according to Spotrac.

