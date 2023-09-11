Assessor’s Office encourages attendance for those setting up appeal appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About 50 percent of Jackson County residents who have scheduled appointments to appeal their property value assessments have actually shown up, the county reported on Monday.

The Jackson County Board of Equalization released a statement imploring property owners to attend those appointments should they want to contest the assessed value of their property.

Property owners who miss their appointment date will be scheduled for a second appointment date automatically, the county stated.

“Currently, approximately fifty percent of appeal appointments are ‘no-shows’,” Assessor Gail McCann Beatty said in a release. “We want to make sure that property owners understand that if they do not resolve their appeal, the current assessed value of their property will remain in effect. The appeals process has been set up to provide property owners an opportunity to have their assessed value reviewed if they feel their property has been overvalued. It’s a successful process that has worked for thousands of Jackson County property owners thus far.”

More than 54,000 homeowners have filed appeals of their newly assessed values. Our KCT5 Investigative Department recently brought a data error to light that 550 homes were wrongly assessed at the same amount of $356,270.

“Make-up” appointments will be scheduled after all first-round appeals have been heard and/or resolved, the county release. For those not wanting to wait for a hearing date, the Assessor’s Office is seeing a limited number of walk-ins each day, if they meet the following criteria:

Have already filed an appeal

Have not received notice of a hearing date/time

Have fewer than four property parcels for review

If property owners wish to withdraw from the appeal process, they can do so here or email BOEWithdraw@jacksongov.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.