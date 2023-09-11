13th Annual Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb serves as reminder of what happened

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters from eight different states met in Kansas City on Sunday for the 13th annual Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event is meant to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

“Every year, we get further away from the events actually taking place, but never forgetting stays at the forefront of our minds,” said Kevin Joles, a firefighter in Lawrence and spokesperson for the memorial climb.

343 firefighters climbed 110 stories at 1111 Main to honor the FDNY firefighters who perished 22 years ago.

“The whole importance of it is as you’re going through the stairs, to remember, talk about stories, to show them that they are not forgotten,” said Dave Bova, the event director.

This year’s event was the 13th edition of the KC Stair Climb. The event draws firefighters from across the country.

“We get about 60-80 departments that do it every year,” Bova said. “We’ve almost had every single state represented here in Kansas City. Guys drive from all over the country to be here.”

Firefighters make the climb in full gear, which adds about 80 pounds. They had to climb to the top of the Town Pavilion building three times.

“It doesn’t take 10 minutes. It takes well over an hour,” said Joles. “They are usually sticking together step by step, staircase after staircase.”

Event organizers told KCTV5 it’s important for them to hold the event each year, so people remember the lives lost more than 20 years ago.

“This is going to be an event that as we get farther and farther away from it, it’s going to get more difficult to continue to want to do this,” said Joles. “This is a good remembrance of not only the 343 that died 22 years ago, but anyone who has fallen in the line of duty.”

