Woman charged in shooting at an Independence, Mo motel

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Independence, Mo at a motel has resulted in a woman being charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Courtney J. Wilcox, a native of Dixon, Mo, became a person of interest earlier this week. Wilcox was taken into custody in St. Roberts, Mo.

Charged with second degree murder and criminal action (kctv)

In August, Independence Police Department responded to the area of 9800 E. US 40 Highway on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

After being taken in custody, Wilcox, 39, told the officers that she gave the victim $1000 to buy drugs but later found that she was lied to.

After telling someone else, Wilcox witnessed the victim being shot in front of the motel.

Another person was also taken into custody and faces charges as well.

Wilcox was given a bail of $250,000.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.