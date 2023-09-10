Local restaurant ready for Black Restaurant Week

Aging & Style
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting on Sunday, more than a dozen local, black-owned restaurants will take part in Black Restaurant Week.

Sixteen restaurants across the metro are getting ready to participate in the event, which spans over two weeks.

“We are ready. We’ve got our menu. We are shopping a lot,” said Fannie Gibson of Fannie’s West African Cuisine. “We’ve got our ingredients. We are ready to rock.”

Fannie Gibson is originally from Liberia. She has lived in Kansas City for more than 18 years and owned her restaurant for half a decade. She says Black Restaurant Week shines a light on her small business.

“A lot of people have not heard about Fannie’s, so doing this, a lot of people will hear about us,” Gibson said. “It means a lot.”

All sorts of restaurants are involved in the event, including Jadabay’s Tasty Kitchen – a popular food truck in town.

“I’m really excited. This is my third year in Black Restaurant Week,” said Jadabay’s co-owner, Janice Harris. “It feels good to get out here in the industry and see a lot of African Americans owning their own business, becoming an entrepreneur, so it means a lot to me.”

Restaurants aren’t the only ones excited for the two-week event to begin. Local foodies can’t wait to go to participating restaurants.

“It’s extremely, extremely important because you want to give back to our community,” said Sadee Moreland. “Some of the restaurants that I grew up with, that have been around in our community for forever, definitely will be visiting, then letting people like our co-workers know. I really would like to see that money go into these restaurants.”

If you are interested in visiting some of the spots participating in Black Restaurant Week, you can find more information at this link.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

