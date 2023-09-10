KCFD: Residents safe after house fire, pets ‘did not make it’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The residents of a two-story house that caught fire last night are safe, but their pets did not survive.

Sunday morning around 4:15 a.m., KCFD received reports of a house fire in the 2200 block of Lawn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor of the home. All residents of the home were safely evacuated, but their pets ‘did not make it.’

It is unclear what started the fire and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported by the residents or firefighters.

