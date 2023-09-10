FORECAST: Sunday to be mostly dry, Monday looks to be First Warn Weather Day

What a beautiful Saturday evening! Temperatures overnight will be nice and cool overnight as we dip to near 60 degrees. Expect another comfortable day on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. We will notice clouds start to increase the later you go in the day. A light breeze and low humidity will make for yet another comfortable late summer day. Once we get into Sunday evening, there is a potential for a few light showers around the region. That confidence is low, but not zero. Overnight into Monday morning is when the confidence starts to increase a bit. We have been talking about this Monday rain chance for a few days now, and it still looks possible. I will mention, the shower activity does look super spotty, so not a persistent soaking rain. Still, where a few heavier showers set up, we could pick up a couple tenths of an inch of rain. It has been a dry start to September, so we will take any drop we can get. Aside from a few spotty showers on Monday, expect a good amount of cloud coverage and cool temperatures likely in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. No major rain chances after Monday as of now. We stay cool in the lower 70s for most of next week and even into the weekend! A nice taste of fall for sure. The actual fall season officially begins on 9/23.

