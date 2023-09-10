Aging & Style
FORECAST: Increasing clouds today with rain coming in overnight

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are First Warning you about tomorrow with a cold front coming through and bringing showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers will start tonight by 10-11 p.m. and last through most of tomorrow, so the umbrella will be needed tomorrow. Scattered showers last through the Monday morning commute which could make traffic a little bit slower in the morning. This system is not a complete washout and there will be dry times throughout the day.

Thanks to the front, tomorrow’s temperatures will struggle to get into the 70s for a lot of locations, but this won’t be the only day with cooler temperatures. Throughout the week, temperatures stay about 10 degrees below average with very nice afternoons and cool mornings. A few mornings temperatures could slip into the upper 40s for a few locations.

