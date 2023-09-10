Critical injury collision: Car ‘doing donuts’ hits minibike, flees scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reported a minibike driver with critical injuries after an overnight hit and run in KCMO.

According to KCPD, the incident took place at the intersection of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Drive and Broadway Boulevard in Westport shortly before 3 a.m.

A white Dodge Charger was reportedly doing donuts while a large group of motorcycles and ATVs was traveling on northbound Broadway. The Dodge hit a minibike that was driving with the northbound group, throwing its driver off the bike.

The Dodge fled from the scene. It is unclear if the suspect has been found at this time.

The minibike driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They remain in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

