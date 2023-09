Cook throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook overcame a slow start to complete 14 of 19 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown to help Missouri beat Middle Tennesse State 23-19 Saturday night.

Missouri’s Luther Burden III caught eight passes for 117 yards as the Tigers (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2018.

Nick Vattiato completed 22 of 36 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee State (0-2).

Nathaniel Peat hauled in a 49 yard touchdown pass from Cook on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Missouri on top 23-10.

Middle Tennessee narrowed its deficit to 23-17 after Vattiato led the Blue Raiders 84 yards in a drive that culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Olson on fourth-and-goal.

On Missouri’s ensuing drive, Cook fumbled out of the end zone for a safety after Sam Brumfield sacked him at the two yard line.

Vattiato completed five of six passes for 62 yards to march the Blue Raiders to the Missouri 3 on the first drive of the second half before Zeke Rankin kicked a 25 yard field goal with 8:39 remaining to tie the game at 10-10.

Missouri answered as Cook completed a 44 yard pass to Burden before Theo Wease Jr. hauled in his first touchdown with the Tigers to put Missouri on top 16-10.

Middle Tennessee safety Jakope Thomas was ejected for targeting with 55 seconds remaining in the first half after making contact with Brett Norfleet’s helmet at the MTSU 5.

Cook scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a sneak from inside the 1 after a previous apparent touchdown was reversed upon video review.

Frank Peasant rushed 25 yards to the 3 before Vattiato completed a screen pass to Kalani Norris to put Middle Tennessee up 7-3 with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Harrison Mevis hit a 39 yard field goal with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders have now dropped six straight contests against SEC opponents since beating Missouri 51-45 in Columbia on Oct. 22, 2016.

Missouri: The Tigers offensive line struggled to protect Cook, surrendering six sacks for a loss of 68 yards. Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State in regulation for the first time in three matchups, all at home.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee State hosts Murray State on Saturday night in its home opener.

Missouri hosts former Big 12-foe No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.