Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

43rd Annual Art Westport Event happening over the weekend

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The largest visual art show showcasing more than 100 Kansas City artists is happening this weekend at the 43rd Annual Art Westport Event.

Artist Aaron Coleman with Studio Coleman is presenting his paintings this weekend. He said being able to paint has given him freedom and the ability to express himself and be creative.

“Whether it’s outer space, or under a microscope, or the ocean, it’s organized chaos,” he said about his paintings Saturday morning. They all show unique designs with several different colors and shapes to convey that message.

The Art Westport Event is a KC tradition bringing out people of all ages as organizers believe 35,000 people could visit the more than 100 booths this year if the weather allows it.

“Westport is so full of history and culture, that being able to have juried in artists that have art full of history and culture makes it an even better event,” said Lexie Boyd Lexie Boyd, the Special Events Manager of the Westport Entertainment District.

Local artists within an 80-mile radius are showcasing their skills and passion. 141 artists in total showcasing their ceramics, digital art, drawing, glass, and plenty more had to go through a judging process to set up a booth.

Coleman said that’s very unique to not only Kansas City, but the country, as many of the shows he goes to around the states don’t do that.

“It really supports local artists in a big way and allows other people to live their dream,” he said.

This event also gives everyone attending a chance to check out what these couple of blocks of Westport are all about to visit again.

“‘Oh, I had the best burger at Beer Kitchen, or I just love the vibe at Harry’s, and they have a great spot to have a drink after work,” said Boyd about why people tend to come back. “The artists and the locals always come back to Westport, where everyone can be themselves.”

Art Westport Hours:

Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Friday night lights: Football scores around the metro for Sept. 8

Latest News

Local restaurant ready for Black Restaurant Week
43rd Annual Art Westport Event happening over the weekend
FORECAST: Increasing clouds today with rain coming in overnight - clipped version
Starting on Sunday, more than a dozen local, black-owned restaurants will take part in Black...
Local restaurant ready for Black Restaurant Week