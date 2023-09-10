43rd Annual Art Westport Event happening over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The largest visual art show showcasing more than 100 Kansas City artists is happening this weekend at the 43rd Annual Art Westport Event.

Artist Aaron Coleman with Studio Coleman is presenting his paintings this weekend. He said being able to paint has given him freedom and the ability to express himself and be creative.

“Whether it’s outer space, or under a microscope, or the ocean, it’s organized chaos,” he said about his paintings Saturday morning. They all show unique designs with several different colors and shapes to convey that message.

The Art Westport Event is a KC tradition bringing out people of all ages as organizers believe 35,000 people could visit the more than 100 booths this year if the weather allows it.

“Westport is so full of history and culture, that being able to have juried in artists that have art full of history and culture makes it an even better event,” said Lexie Boyd Lexie Boyd, the Special Events Manager of the Westport Entertainment District.

Local artists within an 80-mile radius are showcasing their skills and passion. 141 artists in total showcasing their ceramics, digital art, drawing, glass, and plenty more had to go through a judging process to set up a booth.

Coleman said that’s very unique to not only Kansas City, but the country, as many of the shows he goes to around the states don’t do that.

“It really supports local artists in a big way and allows other people to live their dream,” he said.

This event also gives everyone attending a chance to check out what these couple of blocks of Westport are all about to visit again.

“‘Oh, I had the best burger at Beer Kitchen, or I just love the vibe at Harry’s, and they have a great spot to have a drink after work,” said Boyd about why people tend to come back. “The artists and the locals always come back to Westport, where everyone can be themselves.”

Art Westport Hours:

Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

