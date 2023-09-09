Support for Northland girl with disease brings change to help other families

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - There is renewed hope for an 8-year-old girl in Parkville with a rare terminal illness thanks to a massive outpouring of support and a discount pharmacy stepping up for her cause.

In May KCTV5 told you about Ella-Mae Anstaett’s battle with Batten disease.

Her first symptoms were vision loss, but the disease eventually leads to a declining ability to move and think. It also leads to an early death. There is no cure.

There are multiple types of Batten’s. There is no drug that’s FDA-approved for the type she has, but there’s a drug used to treat something else that is being studied for use in patients with that type of Batten’s. It could slow the progression of the disease.

Now, several developments have allowed her to start taking the drug. It’s expensive. One pharmacy estimate was nearly $50,000 per month. She took her first dose last Friday due to aggressive fundraising and attempts to get one pharmacy to provide it for much less.

Ella-Mae’s parents didn’t know anything was wrong until she started reading her schoolwork right up to her face. After ruling other things out, they got the diagnosis of Batten disease.

“January 6th. It was a Friday. We’ll never forget that day,” said her mother, Alison Anstaett.

“It’s a hopeless feeling when you find out that your daughter’s going to die,” her father, Ryan Anstaett, said.

Batten disease affects only three in 100,000 people in the United States.

There’s a drug called Miglustat that has shown promise in early trials, but it’s not yet FDA approved for Batten’s, so insurance doesn’t cover it. A specialist gave them a prescription for off-label use.

The Anstaetts still have the printed cost estimate from the first pharmacy they tried. Nearly $145,000 for a 90-day supply.

They tried a Canadian pharmacy. The price went down to $60,000, which was still out of the family’s reach.

They began fundraising. The Facebook page they created chronicles each one.

There was a silent auction. Downtown Parkville hosted a Parkville Day for Ella-Mae, in which a portion of sales when to her fund. There was a 5K fun run. An ice cream shop in Weston called Ella Mae’s Creamery (not named after her) stationed their ice cream truck and gave every dime of what they sold to the effort.

Then, in July, two local foundations hosted a poker tournament at the Oak Ridge Family Social Club that raised $150,000 in a single night.

“The final table people even gave up their winnings to help us, and you’ve just got to cry when something like that happens because it’s so unexpected and amazing,” Ryan said. “It’s a happy cry. They were crying too.”

What doctors originally told the couple was just to treat the symptoms and make the most of every day.

“Try and make the best memories you can with her,” Alison repeated.

So, they went on a lot of trips. They went to the lake, she saw the ocean, with the limited sight she has left, and felt the sand in her toes. She went to Disney World and had a princess birthday party.

All the while, they were also working hard on the price of the Miglustat. They admired the transparent pricing of Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs. They charge wholesale cost, plus 15%, and a $5 processing fee. But they don’t cover every drug.

Last month, they agreed to add Miglustat.

“We wrote the vice president of the company multiple times, through multiple people,” Ryan recounted. “He read our emails and was moved by the story, and they agreed to add this drug to their list.”

The cost for them now is $11,000 per month. They couldn’t foot that bill without the donations, but they’ve now raised enough to cover almost two years.

Even better, three other families dealing with Batten’s have been connected to Cost Plus. The Anstaetts were the first, but they hope many more will follow.

Ella-Mae got her first dose a week ago, and her parents got another dose of hope.

“Just the messages and love and support,” Alison said when asked what sticks with her most in this experience. “I think everybody needs to hear that because we always hear all the bad things. I know there’s a bad part to this story, but there’s also such a beautiful side to it.”

Trials are too new to say how much the drug will help, but gene therapy is also being studied. Her parents are hoping she will be with them long enough to have that available years down the road.

In the meantime her family is cherishing every moment they have with her.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.