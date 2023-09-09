Overnight house fire: Overland Park Fire reminds smokers to dispose properly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman has been displaced after a house fire caused by a ‘careless discard of smoking material’, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Crews from Overland Park and Lenexa Fire were called to the 8600 block of W 102 Terrace shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters observed smoke coming from the two-story residential home whose sole occupant– an adult female– had already been safely evacuated with no injuries.

Crews determined that the fire originated on the back deck and spread to the back of the home, owing to what they believe was a “careless discard of smoking material.”

The home did have working fire detectors. The resident plans to stay with neighbors until she can return home.

Overland Park Fire wants to remind smokers to completely extinguish smoking materials in sand or water before discarding.

More information about fire safety can be found at opkansas.org

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.