Kansas Citians brace for rising gas prices

By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - GasBuddy warns that the price of gas may rise by 50 cents to $1 next week.

GasBuddy says a refinery outage is the cause of the potential rise in prices. With many in the metro already pinching pennies, this could leave a big hole in many people’s wallets.

“They need to give us a break, period,” said Mahlon Davis, Sr., on the price of gas.

“26-gallon tank on this truck. Not easy to fill up,” said Joseph Weatherspoon. “Stay home, go to work, maybe church. Only the necessities.”

Many people told KCTV5 they are limiting their trips out of the house in order to save money on gas.

“I don’t go nowhere,” Davis, Sr. said. “I sit at home, take my wife to work, come back home. That’s all I can do.”

KCTV5 reached out to AAA to find out ways people can save money when gas prices are high. They recommended taking care of regular maintenance, like oil changes and tire rotations, but also something else.

“The weather is cooling off which is great, not running you’re A/C in your vehicle can save money on fuel, not burn as much fuel, particularly over longer road trips,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri’s spokesperson. “Maybe now is the time to have the windows open while you are driving around.”

AAA also says you should check online to find the cheapest place to fill up.

“Gas prices can vary by station, even within a region, or even in the same city or town, so definitely shop around for your gas,” said Chabarria. “Make sure you are getting the best price.”

AAA also said that the price of crude oil accounts for about 60% of the price that drivers pay at the pump. Right now, they said crude oil costs $87 a barrel, which they said is the highest its been all year.

Kansas Citians brace for rising gas prices
