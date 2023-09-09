Aging & Style
FORECAST: Temperatures drop early in the week

By Greg Bennett
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking pretty good for today, but I did raise the chances for wet weather to 30%, mainly for the late evening Sunday. I held a 50% chance for showers and storms Monday with the SPC still showing just scattered thunderstorms rather than a severe weather threat.

I went ahead and decided to First Warn Wednesday because of the temperature drop in the morning. I’m calling for the metro at 50°, however, lower line areas can easily achieve the middle 40s, and with a 5 mph wind this means we could be talking about a windchill value of 40°. I think that is worth a First Warn in this situation because it does alter what someone should wear during the morning.

There can also be a discussion on whether this will initiate some tree species to change colors earlier than normal, which is usually at the end of September and into the beginning of October. This is especially true as temperatures remain in the lower and middle 70s for the next few days next week, along with temperatures mainly in the 50s for the morning.

I did add a small threat for some wet weather Thursday as well. There seems to be a disturbance that allows for a small opportunity for rain, mainly to our southern counties that day popping up in both the GFS and the EURO.

