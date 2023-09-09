BREAKING: Overnight train derailment in Anderson County
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Anderson County, Kansas, Fire Department, a train derailed west of US 169 near milepost 103 on Friday night.
It is unclear what caused the train to derail or if there was anyone on board who was injured.
When contacted, Anderson County responded that they could not give out any information about the incident.
According to an anonymous railway employee, as many as 27 cars were involved in the derailment but this has not been confirmed by Anderson County or the train company.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.