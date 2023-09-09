BREAKING: Overnight train derailment in Anderson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Anderson County, Kansas, Fire Department, a train derailed west of US 169 near milepost 103 on Friday night.

It is unclear what caused the train to derail or if there was anyone on board who was injured.

When contacted, Anderson County responded that they could not give out any information about the incident.

According to an anonymous railway employee, as many as 27 cars were involved in the derailment but this has not been confirmed by Anderson County or the train company.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Friday evening a northbound train derailed in Anderson County just west of US169 at approximately mile post 103. There... Posted by Anderson County Kansas Fire and Emergency Management on Saturday, September 9, 2023

