Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

BREAKING: Overnight train derailment in Anderson County

It is unclear what caused the train to derail or if there was anyone on board who was injured.
It is unclear what caused the train to derail or if there was anyone on board who was injured.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Anderson County, Kansas, Fire Department, a train derailed west of US 169 near milepost 103 on Friday night.

It is unclear what caused the train to derail or if there was anyone on board who was injured.

When contacted, Anderson County responded that they could not give out any information about the incident.

According to an anonymous railway employee, as many as 27 cars were involved in the derailment but this has not been confirmed by Anderson County or the train company.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Friday evening a northbound train derailed in Anderson County just west of US169 at approximately mile post 103. There...

Posted by Anderson County Kansas Fire and Emergency Management on Saturday, September 9, 2023
To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Fire crews extinguished the fire with no reported injuries.
KCPD: Vacant building catches fire on Prospect
Crews determined that the fire originated on the back deck and spread to the back of the home,...
Overnight house fire: Overland Park Fire reminds smokers to dispose properly
2023 Old Settlers Parade
2023 Old Settlers Parade
The start of the 2023 Old Settlers Parade in Olathe, Kansas
LIVESTREAM: 2023 Old Settlers Parade