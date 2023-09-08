Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Without tickets, Chiefs fans watch opener from local bars

By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the start of a new season and Chiefs fans across the metro are cheering on their team. Some fans watched the big game at Arrowhead, while others went to their favorite bar or lucky watching spot.

“Go Chiefs!” said Shiela McCambry from Nick and Jake’s in Overland Park.

“Ready for some football,” said Theresa Moore. “Excited! Excited for the Chiefs.”

Fans told KCTV5 they sought out the bar atmosphere for its stadium-like experience.

“You need that morale. You need everybody rooting for the same thing,” said McCambry.

“We wanted to celebrate the Chiefs’ opener and I said ‘The best place to come is Nick and Jake’s,’” said Moore.

GAMEDAY BLOG: Lions spoil opening night, beat Chiefs 21-20

Cheering at the local bar also allows some fans to be with those they are closest to.

“For a lot of people, this is where their friends are,” said Kevin Timmons, the owner of Nick and Jake’s. “They want to watch the game when they are around people they know. When you go to the Chiefs game, you are not with people you know. You are with unknowns. Doesn’t have the same energy, but it has a different energy.”

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since 2003-2004. Chiefs fans think this year’s team has a good chance to do it.

“There is always a threat, but the biggest asset we got is Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid,” said fan Dan Quirk. “I think they can scheme anything to beat anybody.”

“We was down for so long, but now that we back up, we’re on top,” McCambry said.

“I think think they are going to run the table,” said Theresa Moore.

“I think they make it to the championship,” added Dean Moore. “That game, we’ll have to figure out if they can win or not.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.
A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on...
Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Cheering on the Chiefs
Without tickets, Chiefs fans watch opener from local bars
JOCO deputy makes traffic stop hug
JOCO deputy describes unusual request during traffic stop
JOCO deputy makes traffic stop hug
JOCO deputy describes unusual request during traffic stop
Kayla McClellan, center, was selected as a 2023 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. She was...
KCPS teacher selected as first-ever winner of award named in Norma Hunt’s honor