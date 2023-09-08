Without tickets, Chiefs fans watch opener from local bars

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the start of a new season and Chiefs fans across the metro are cheering on their team. Some fans watched the big game at Arrowhead, while others went to their favorite bar or lucky watching spot.

“Go Chiefs!” said Shiela McCambry from Nick and Jake’s in Overland Park.

“Ready for some football,” said Theresa Moore. “Excited! Excited for the Chiefs.”

Fans told KCTV5 they sought out the bar atmosphere for its stadium-like experience.

“You need that morale. You need everybody rooting for the same thing,” said McCambry.

“We wanted to celebrate the Chiefs’ opener and I said ‘The best place to come is Nick and Jake’s,’” said Moore.

Cheering at the local bar also allows some fans to be with those they are closest to.

“For a lot of people, this is where their friends are,” said Kevin Timmons, the owner of Nick and Jake’s. “They want to watch the game when they are around people they know. When you go to the Chiefs game, you are not with people you know. You are with unknowns. Doesn’t have the same energy, but it has a different energy.”

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since 2003-2004. Chiefs fans think this year’s team has a good chance to do it.

“There is always a threat, but the biggest asset we got is Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid,” said fan Dan Quirk. “I think they can scheme anything to beat anybody.”

“We was down for so long, but now that we back up, we’re on top,” McCambry said.

“I think think they are going to run the table,” said Theresa Moore.

“I think they make it to the championship,” added Dean Moore. “That game, we’ll have to figure out if they can win or not.”

