Water boil advisory lifted in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Linwood.

The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas said they take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Linwood now show no evidence of contamination and the system is back in working order.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 913-301-3021 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

