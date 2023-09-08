Proud Boy member from Olathe pleads guilty in Capitol Breach

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe man pleaded guilty to a charge related to his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Kuehne, 50, pleaded guilty to obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder during a court hearing on Sept. 7.

Court documents show Kuehne was a member of the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys. Prosecutors said he and other members of the group attended the rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prior to his arrival, Kuehne sent a message to others in the group regarding a potential confrontation with Antifa and BLM, stating, “Be prepared not only to beat down but when you do action of violence so utterly massive that we send a message,” according to court documents.

The documents also show that Kuehne met with a larger group of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument on the day of the breach. Kuehne, wearing a ballistic helmet and carrying protective gloves, then made his way to the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Kuehne was part of the crowd that breached the barriers and move past multiple barricades. Once inside the restricted area, Kuehne ignored law enforcement commands and eventually made his way to the base of the Capitol and entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.

Once inside the building, Kuehne and the group walked to the Crypt. Once there, court documents show they blocked the door and prevented police from closing it. Kuehne and others then moved from the Crypt to the Capitol Visitor Center and eventually left the building through the Senate Wing Door.

Prosecutors said Kuehne actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Kuehne will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2024.

