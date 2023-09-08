OSHA: Missouri contractor fined for safety violations that led to employee’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri contractor is fined more than $200,000 for ignoring safety protocols that led to an employee’s death, according to federal investigators.

They say it’s not the first time Troyer Constructors LLP, out of Jamesport, Mo., has been fined for similar violations.

An 18-year-old working for Troyer Roofing & Coatings fell 22 feet in March. It happened as he applied sealant to the roof of a commercial building in Trenton, Mo. The worker suffered injuries and ended up hospitalized in a coma. He died five days later.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration later learned Troyer Constructors LLP, operating as Troyer Roofing & Coatings, supplied safety equipment required by law, but did not require workers to actually wear the gear. The company also didn’t train employees how to use the safety equipment, according to OSHA.

In addition, investigators cited the company for a number of other serious violations, including failing to train employees on how to properly use forklifts, failing to provide face and eye protection, and failing to have a written plan on how chemical hazards should be handled during emergencies.

OSHA said it cited Troyer Constructors LLP for similar safety violations in 2015.

“Troyer Roofing & Coatings could have prevented this young worker’s death by requiring their employees to use fall protection equipment. Disturbingly, the employer allowed other workers to go back to work on the same roof without fall protection,” Karena Lorek, OSHA Area Director in Kansas City, Missouri, said in a statement. “Employers have an obligation to comply with requirements that are designed to prevent tragedies such as this from occurring.”

The company has 15 business days after receiving notice of the citations and penalties to comply. It can also request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

