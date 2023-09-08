Motorcyclist in critical condition after car fails to stop at red light, crashes into vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after suffering critical injuries in a crash.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a Kia Sorento failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 71 Highway and 59th Street.

The minivan, which was headed northbound on the highway, struck a Suzuki GSX motorcycle that was headed westbound on 59th Street.

The Kia driver was not injured, but the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police reported that northbound 71 Highway was completely closed to all traffic at 63rd Street for about 90 minutes.

