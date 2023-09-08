Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Motorcyclist in critical condition after car fails to stop at red light, crashes into vehicle

FILE — An injury crash closed traffic on U.S. Highway 71 at 63rd Street for about 90 minutes.
FILE — An injury crash closed traffic on U.S. Highway 71 at 63rd Street for about 90 minutes.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after suffering critical injuries in a crash.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a Kia Sorento failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 71 Highway and 59th Street.

The minivan, which was headed northbound on the highway, struck a Suzuki GSX motorcycle that was headed westbound on 59th Street.

ALSO READ: Missouri man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle

The Kia driver was not injured, but the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police reported that northbound 71 Highway was completely closed to all traffic at 63rd Street for about 90 minutes.

ALSO READ: OSHA: Missouri contractor fined for safety violations that led to employee’s death

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt
An elementary school in Grain Valley turned its A/C off for a period of time Tuesday.
Grain Valley school turns off A/C with students inside

Latest News

Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers
Photo shows Christopher Kuehne wearing a green helmet and black coat. Picture from criminal...
Proud Boy member from Olathe pleads guilty in Capitol Breach
Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder in the death of former Clinton police officer Gary Michael.
Man convicted of killing Clinton police officer sentenced to life without parole
OSHA: Missouri contractor fined for safety violations that led to employee’s death