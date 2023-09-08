Aging & Style
Morgan Fairchild Takes the Stage at New Theater and Restaurant in Kansas City!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
How does a wonderful dinner and a show full of laughs sound?  Legendary Actress Morgan Fairchild joins the show to chat about her upcoming performances at New Theater and Restaurant. Morgan chats about how much she loves Kansas City and is looking forward to gracing the stage as she stars in Always a bridesmaid. You can catch Morgan Fairchild on stage at New Theatre & Restaurant starting September 13th and running through November 19th. You can buy tickets now online at https://www.newtheatre.com. Sponsored by New Theatre & Restaurant.

