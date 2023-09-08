Missouri man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle

MOBERLY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man died after he hit a deer while riding a motorcycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 74-year-old Ronald L. Wilson, of Moberly, died Thursday evening.

According to investigators Wilson hit a deer that was on the road and lost control of his motorcycle east of College Mound around 6:10 p.m. Wilson was thrown off of the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

Troopers said Wilson later died at a hospital.

