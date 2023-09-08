Aging & Style
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US

(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T) (KY3)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri college is named as one of the best values in the country according to a new ranking.

SmartAsset named Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., the sixth best value when it comes to getting a higher education.

The national ranking compared schools based on financial issues such as tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, scholarships, and best starting salary after graduation. SmartAsset gave each school an overall ranking from 1 to 100, with the higher the number being a better value, or return on investment.

With an average tuition of just over $11,000, Missouri S&T has one of the lowest tuition rates of any university on SmartAsset’s list. The average overall cost of living for students is $15,340, which includes costs for things like books, supplies, room and board, and transportation.

Missouri S&T also gives an average scholarship and grant of $10,668.

Students graduating from the university are hired at jobs starting with a median salary of $72,600.

The only schools SmartAsset considered a better value than Missouri S&T are:

  1. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA
  3. Stanford University, Stanford, CA
  4. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Atlanta, GA
  5. Webb Institute, Glen Cove, NY

Other colleges and universities in both Missouri and Kansas also made the overall list.

Missouri

  • Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla
    • 92.94 College Education Value Score
  • Washington University, St. Louis
    • 65.35 College Education Value Score
  • Truman State University, Kirksville
    • 61.32 College Education Value Score
  • Northwest Missouri State, Maryville
    • University 61.08 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia
    • 60.63 College Education Value Score
  • College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout
    • 57.52 College Education Value Score
  • University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg
    • 56.94 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City
    • 53.31 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-St Louis, St. Louis
    • 53.03 College Education Value Score
  • Lindenwood University, Saint Charles
    • 52.31 College Education Value Score

Kansas

  • Kansas State University, Manhattan
    • 63.01 College Education Value Score
  • University of Kansas, Lawrence
    • 62.03 College Education Value Score
  • Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg
    • 56.10 College Education Value Score
  • Fort Hays State University, Hays
    • 53.97 College Education Value Score
  • Emporia State University, Emporia
    • 49.67 College Education Value Score
  • Washburn University, Topeka
    • 49.33 College Education Value Score
  • Newman University, Wichita
    • 48.09 College Education Value Score
  • Wichita State University, Wichita
    • 47.52 College Education Value Score
  • Benedictine College, Atchison
    • 46.19 College Education Value Score
  • Friends University, Wichita
    • 43.93 College Education Value Score

SmartAsset is a personal finance website. The full ranking and methodology can be found on the company’s website at SmartAsset.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

