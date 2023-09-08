Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri college is named as one of the best values in the country according to a new ranking.

SmartAsset named Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., the sixth best value when it comes to getting a higher education.

The national ranking compared schools based on financial issues such as tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, scholarships, and best starting salary after graduation. SmartAsset gave each school an overall ranking from 1 to 100, with the higher the number being a better value, or return on investment.

With an average tuition of just over $11,000, Missouri S&T has one of the lowest tuition rates of any university on SmartAsset’s list. The average overall cost of living for students is $15,340, which includes costs for things like books, supplies, room and board, and transportation.

Missouri S&T also gives an average scholarship and grant of $10,668.

Students graduating from the university are hired at jobs starting with a median salary of $72,600.

The only schools SmartAsset considered a better value than Missouri S&T are:

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA Stanford University, Stanford, CA Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Atlanta, GA Webb Institute, Glen Cove, NY

Other colleges and universities in both Missouri and Kansas also made the overall list.

Missouri

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla 92.94 College Education Value Score

Washington University, St. Louis 65.35 College Education Value Score

Truman State University, Kirksville 61.32 College Education Value Score

Northwest Missouri State, Maryville University 61.08 College Education Value Score

University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia 60.63 College Education Value Score

College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout 57.52 College Education Value Score

University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg 56.94 College Education Value Score

University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City 53.31 College Education Value Score

University of Missouri-St Louis, St. Louis 53.03 College Education Value Score

Lindenwood University, Saint Charles 52.31 College Education Value Score



Kansas

Kansas State University, Manhattan 63.01 College Education Value Score

University of Kansas, Lawrence 62.03 College Education Value Score

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg 56.10 College Education Value Score

Fort Hays State University, Hays 53.97 College Education Value Score

Emporia State University, Emporia 49.67 College Education Value Score

Washburn University, Topeka 49.33 College Education Value Score

Newman University, Wichita 48.09 College Education Value Score

Wichita State University, Wichita 47.52 College Education Value Score

Benedictine College, Atchison 46.19 College Education Value Score

Friends University, Wichita 43.93 College Education Value Score



SmartAsset is a personal finance website. The full ranking and methodology can be found on the company’s website at SmartAsset.com.

