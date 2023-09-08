Man who killed Clinton, Mo police officer sentenced to life without parole in prison

By Nydja Hood
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The man convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Clinton, Missouri police officer, Gary Michael, is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge made that ruling Friday after the jury that convicted Ian McCarthy in July, failed to reach an agreement on the sentence.

It’s a situation the judge says he’s never been in before, being faced with whether or not to issue the death penalty after a jury failed to reach a punishment.

After hearing character witness statements on both parts, he ultimately decided the death penalty wasn’t the best option in this case.

“We’re just disappointed with the outcome in protecting officers’ lives in the future,” said Michael’s brother Chris. Michael was shot to death during an attempted routine traffic stop near Clinton on August 6, 2017.

Before he was shot, he described the SUV and license plate. This information helped lead officers to McCarthy.

Michael’s family says they are disappointed in the judge’s decision and don’t want to see another officer get killed in the line of duty.

“We hope that the judicial system will stand strongly behind law enforcement in the future and we will pray for Ian that he has time now, that he can use his time to the best of his ability to implore others to not take officers’ lives. It’s not just an officer it’s a husband, a grandfather and a brother,” said Michael.

The state recommended the death sentence due to what they describe as a legacy Michael left behind in the community he served.

The defense argued a life sentence without parole was more suitable, and that Michael’s killing was not indicative of McCarthy’s character.

McCarthy’s sister Missie and her daughter took the stand in his support.

“At this point, when you do put someone to death, the only people you’re really punishing are the people who are alive and survived that person so I think he made the right choice,” she said.

In her testimony, she expressed empathy for the victims’ families and revealed she too has experienced loss within her own family. She’s hopeful McCarthy could redeem his character.

“I’m hopeful this sentence will hope be good enough to show them that he’s not gonna be out there on the streets and he’s not gonna hurt anyone else,” said McCarthy.

Now Michael’s family says they are continuing to grieve and forgive McCarthy for his crimes.

They say they are looking ahead to the future and want the law enforcement community to feel supported.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional Politics

Generic.

Missouri pro teams back new push to legalize sports betting in state

Updated: moments ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Missouri’s Pro Sports Coalition filed four sports wagering ballot initiative petitions in an attempt to the the issue on the 2024 ballot.

News

Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments

Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
The county blames the error on a “formulaic error in our data that led to the duplication of property values.”

News

County admits assessment error

Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|

News

FILE — Education officials say the recruitment challenges continue to be more a competitive pay...

Missouri education leaders continue teacher recruitment efforts amid shortfall

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joe McLean
Education officials say the recruitment challenges continue to be more a competitive pay structure on average in Missouri’s bordering states.

Latest News

News

The man convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Clinton, Missouri police officer Gary Michael...

McCarthy sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The man convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Clinton, Missouri police officer Gary Michael is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

News

We find out more about what deer rut means to hunters and the general public.

Missouri hunters, anglers to soon pay more for permits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Missouri hunters, anglers, trappers will pay more for most permits starting in February 2024.

News

According to the foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth in North...

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds American Sign Language services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
The 988 Crisis and Lifeline adds American Sign Language services to help even more people facing mental health crisis.

News

Man dies after Wednesday shooting in 11300 block of Bristol Terrace

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A man who was shot Wednesday evening died Friday morning, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department announced.

News

Well-known Wichita photographer, Linda Gregory, died on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Beloved Wichita photographer hurt in sideline collision dies at hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Wichita photographer who’d been on life support after suffering a traumatic brain injury early this week, died at a local hospital, her husband confirmed.

News

Drivers race down the front straightaway at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...

It’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway! Here is what you need to know.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nathan Brennan and KCTV5 Staff
On Saturday and Sunday, parking lots open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 8:30 a.m.