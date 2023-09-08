Man who killed Clinton, Mo police officer sentenced to life without parole in prison

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The man convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Clinton, Missouri police officer, Gary Michael, is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge made that ruling Friday after the jury that convicted Ian McCarthy in July, failed to reach an agreement on the sentence.

It’s a situation the judge says he’s never been in before, being faced with whether or not to issue the death penalty after a jury failed to reach a punishment.

After hearing character witness statements on both parts, he ultimately decided the death penalty wasn’t the best option in this case.

“We’re just disappointed with the outcome in protecting officers’ lives in the future,” said Michael’s brother Chris. Michael was shot to death during an attempted routine traffic stop near Clinton on August 6, 2017.

Before he was shot, he described the SUV and license plate. This information helped lead officers to McCarthy.

Michael’s family says they are disappointed in the judge’s decision and don’t want to see another officer get killed in the line of duty.

“We hope that the judicial system will stand strongly behind law enforcement in the future and we will pray for Ian that he has time now, that he can use his time to the best of his ability to implore others to not take officers’ lives. It’s not just an officer it’s a husband, a grandfather and a brother,” said Michael.

The state recommended the death sentence due to what they describe as a legacy Michael left behind in the community he served.

The defense argued a life sentence without parole was more suitable, and that Michael’s killing was not indicative of McCarthy’s character.

McCarthy’s sister Missie and her daughter took the stand in his support.

“At this point, when you do put someone to death, the only people you’re really punishing are the people who are alive and survived that person so I think he made the right choice,” she said.

In her testimony, she expressed empathy for the victims’ families and revealed she too has experienced loss within her own family. She’s hopeful McCarthy could redeem his character.

“I’m hopeful this sentence will hope be good enough to show them that he’s not gonna be out there on the streets and he’s not gonna hurt anyone else,” said McCarthy.

Now Michael’s family says they are continuing to grieve and forgive McCarthy for his crimes.

They say they are looking ahead to the future and want the law enforcement community to feel supported.

