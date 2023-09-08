Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...
FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Ferrell, who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”(Clinton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”

Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder in the 2021 killings of Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62. He was sentenced Thursday.

The Rossville women had driven to NHK Seating of America in Frankfort together and were about to start their shift on Aug. 18, 2021, when Ferrell, a fellow employee, shot them outside the business. The Frankfort man was arrested after crashing his car in a construction zone shortly after the killings.

Clinton Superior Court Judge Justin H. Hunter wrote in his sentencing order that the murders were premeditated and “brutal and heinous” and noted that the two family members “watched the other being shot,” WISH-TV reported.

Hunter added that Ferrell “acted out an entitlement to control and possess Promise Mays, whether in life or in death, even though she had demonstrated only kindness for the many people whom she encountered in her short and precious life.”

Workers at the plant in Frankfort, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, design and make seating for vehicles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
An elementary school in Grain Valley turned its A/C off for a period of time Tuesday.
Grain Valley school turns off A/C with students inside
Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener

Latest News

Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Car fire sets off sprinklers inside Children’s Mercy Hospital garage
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the...
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave