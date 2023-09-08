Man dies after Wednesday shooting in 11300 block of Bristol Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was shot Wednesday evening died Friday morning, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department announced.

The man, 24-year-old Devin Sparkman was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 11300 block of Bristol Terrace.

Officers were dispatched to that area on a shooting call and found Sparkman suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police contacted the suspect and several witnesses at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police said Sparkman was transported Wednesday night to a hospital for treatment and died Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

